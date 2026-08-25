Let’s wait and see – Agalga refuses to take sides on extortion allegation as OSP probe begins

Afenyo-Markin and Sammy Gyamfi

Incoming Majority Leader and Builsa North MP James Agalga has declined to take sides in the extortion allegations involving Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin and GoldBod CEO Sammy Gyamfi.

Mr Agalga says the matter should be left to the appropriate state institutions after the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) began preliminary investigations.

Speaking on Joy News’ PM Express on Monday, he said he would not comment on the merits of the allegations because the Minority Leader had already initiated legal action.

“One thing led to the other. Some other allegations were made. Now, I do not want to delve into the merits or otherwise of the allegations made because the Minority Leader hinted that he had actually initiated some suits, you know, in respect of this same matter,” he said.

“And therefore, as a lawyer, I would not want to delve into the merits.”

Mr Agalga said he was also aware that some individuals had petitioned the OSP over the matter.

His comments came after the OSP acknowledged that it had begun preliminary investigations into the allegations.

“Yeah. So, so, so all these matters are pending. And therefore, I think that the appropriate institutions of state, law enforcement, etc., their powers have been invoked,” he said.

He is therefore calling for restraint from all sides while the investigations and court processes proceed.

“So I think that we should wait and see. Let’s adopt a wait-and-see approach,” Mr Agalga said.

He said the outcome of the investigations could determine whether any of the parties involved would be held responsible.

“And at the end of the day, I think that the parties involved, in one way or the other, may be found liable or culpable depending on the outcomes,” he said.

Mr Agalga also urged the parties to allow “cool heads to prevail” and called for a temporary ceasefire.

“For now, I think that we need to allow cool heads to prevail and let there be a ceasefire for now,” he said.

He said the Minority Leader had gone to court to vindicate his rights, while others had petitioned state agencies.

“Let’s see, when invitations are extended to the parties involved, they may unravel certain things that should be of interest to all of us,” he said.

Mr Agalga acknowledged the seriousness of the allegations, particularly because they involve the office of the Minority Leader and could affect Parliament’s reputation.

“Well, it’s quite disturbing, to be very frank with you. So those allegations carry a lot of weight,” he said.

He noted that the seriousness of the allegations may explain why the Minority Leader had taken the matter to court.

“I guess that is why the minority leader himself has found it necessary to take out writs before the law courts,” he said.

Asked whether Parliament itself should investigate the allegations because the institution had been drawn into the matter, Mr Agalga said he was not certain whether Speaker Alban Bagbin had formally received the petition.

“But I’m not too sure whether Mr Speaker has been officially served, but knowing who Mr Speaker is, I would have no doubts at all that once he gets hold of a petition of that sort, we would know about it,” he said.

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