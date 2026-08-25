These allegations carry a lot of weight – Agalga concedes extortion claims are serious

Incoming Majority Leader James Agalga has described allegations of extortion against Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin as serious, urging all parties to allow state institutions and the courts to handle the matter.

Speaking on Joy News’ PM Express on Monday, the Builsa North MP said the claims were too weighty to be dismissed, although he declined to comment on their merits because the matter is already before the courts.

“I do not want to delve into the merits or otherwise of the allegations made because the Minority Leader hinted that he had actually initiated some suits, you know, in respect of this same matter,” he said.

“And, therefore, as a lawyer, I would not want to delve into the merits.”

Mr Agalga said he was also aware that some individuals had petitioned the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) over the allegations.

The OSP has acknowledged that it has begun preliminary investigations into the matter.

According to Mr Agalga, the involvement of state institutions and the courts means the parties should allow the relevant processes to run their course.

“I think that the appropriate institutions of state, law enforcement, etc., have invoked their powers. So I think that we should wait and see. Let’s adopt a wait-and-see approach,” he said.

He called for calm between the parties, arguing that continued public exchanges could interfere with ongoing processes.

“But for now, I think that we need to allow cool heads to prevail and let there be a ceasefire for now,” he said.

Mr Agalga said the courts and state agencies should be given the peace of mind to investigate the allegations and determine the facts.

He noted that Mr Afenyo-Markin had gone to court to vindicate his rights, while others had petitioned state agencies.

“So let’s see, when invitations are extended to the parties involved, they may unravel certain things that should be of interest to all of us,” he said.

However, when pressed on whether the allegations were serious enough to affect Parliament’s reputation, Mr Agalga acknowledged the gravity of the claims.

“Well, it’s quite disturbing, to be very frank with you. So those allegations carry a lot of weight,” he said.

He suggested that the seriousness of the allegations was partly why the Minority Leader had taken legal action.

“I guess that is why the minority leader himself has found it necessary to take out writs before the law courts,” he said.

Mr Agalga was also asked whether Parliament itself should investigate the allegations, given that the claims involve the office of the Minority Leader and have been copied to the Speaker.

He said he was not certain whether the Speaker had been officially served but expressed confidence that the matter would receive attention once it reached him.

“I’m not too sure whether Mr Speaker has been officially served, but knowing who Mr Speaker is, I would have no doubts at all that once he gets hold of a petition of that sort, we would know about it,” he said.

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