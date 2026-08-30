My job is to turn Minority into Majority – Afenyo-Markin

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin has assured James Agalga, the new Majority Leader, of his support in Parliament, but said his ultimate objective is to transform the Minority Caucus into the Majority.

Speaking on the Floor of Parliament on Thursday, after Mr Agalga formally assumed the Majority Leader position, Mr Afenyo-Markin said he would not obstruct his counterpart but would instead provide an alternative perspective on government business.

“I am saying that you can find a friend in me. My job is not to obstruct you. My job is to offer a different lens to things you may not see,” he said.

Mr Afenyo-Markin also promised to approach parliamentary debates with extensive research, stressing that his role as Minority Leader was to scrutinise government decisions and offer alternative positions.

“I can promise you a well-researched dossier for all my debates. That I can promise you,” he added.

Despite the conciliatory tone, Mr Afenyo-Markin made it clear that his support for Mr Agalga would not diminish the political objective of the Minority Caucus.

He said his primary responsibility was to strengthen the Minority and ultimately secure a majority in Parliament.

“My job, really, my job really is to turn this Minority into Majority. That really is my job,” he stated.

He subsequently cautioned Mr Agalga against attempts to weaken or infiltrate the Minority Caucus as he began his tenure as Majority Leader.

Mr Agalga officially assumed the position of Majority Leader following communication from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to Mr Alban Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament, announcing changes to the leadership of the NDC Parliamentary Caucus.

The changes followed the nomination of former Majority Leader, Mr Mahama Ayariga, as Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs.

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