NPP dismisses extortion allegation against Afenyo-Markin, says focus remains on GoldBod losses

Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Haruna Mohammed

The opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) has dismissed allegations of extortion levelled against its Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, by the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), Sammy Gyamfi.

NPP Deputy General Secretary Haruna Mohammed said the party does not consider the allegation credible and will not allow it to distract from its demand for accountability over the GoldBod controversy.

Speaking on JoyFM’s Top Story on Tuesday, August 25, Mr Mohammed was asked whether the NPP had internally investigated the extortion allegation against Mr Afenyo-Markin.

He said the party had discussed the matter but questioned the credibility of the person making the allegation.

According to him, the NPP’s focus is on investigating what he described as losses involving a state institution and ensuring that those responsible are held accountable.

“Why is everybody talking about the accusation that Sammy Gyamfi has given? And we as a political party, we have sat down to analyse this. Because the message should be as good as the messenger.”

Mr Mohammed accused Mr Gyamfi of previously making claims against individuals that, in his view, were untrue, arguing that this had affected the credibility of his latest allegation.

“Sammy Gyamfi is not a good messenger. We all know in this country. He has peddled untruths.”

He said the party therefore did not consider the allegation sufficient grounds to question Mr Afenyo-Markin, whom he described as a respected lawyer, Member of Parliament and senior member of the NPP.

“So I don't think that anybody can use such information to bring him down. And that is what we don't intend to discuss. Because what he has said has no merit.”

Mr Mohammed, however, said the NPP would continue with its broader efforts to investigate the GoldBod matter and demand accountability.

“We will continue to pursue investigation. We will continue to pursue accountability. We will pursue this to the end. And we will ensure that the right thing is being done.”

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