Father's Day: UMB marks occasion with courtesy call on Mahama

Universal Merchant Bank (UMB) marked this year's Father's Day with a courtesy call on the President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E. John Dramani Mahama, reaffirming the Bank's commitment to celebrating the enduring values of fatherhood, leadership and service.

During the visit, the Managing Director of UMB, Dr. Philip Oti-Mensah, presented the President with a commemorative artwork in observance of Father's Day. The artwork symbolized the values of fatherhood, leadership, responsibility and service—qualities that continue to shape strong families, thriving communities and prosperous nations.

In the course of the engagement, President Mahama congratulated Dr. Oti-Mensah and the entire UMB team on the significant progress the Bank has made in recent years. The President noted that he had taken notice of the good work being undertaken by the Bank and commended Management and staff for their efforts in strengthening the institution and enhancing its contribution to Ghana's financial services sector.

The President's remarks come at a time when UMB continues to implement a deliberate transformation agenda aimed at reinforcing its position as one of Ghana's most reliable and customer-focused financial institutions.

Over the past year, the Bank has accelerated several strategic initiatives focused on enhancing customer experience, driving digital transformation, strengthening operational excellence and expanding access to innovative banking solutions. UMB has also deepened stakeholder engagement through strategic partnerships and initiatives that continue to create value for customers, businesses and communities.

The Bank's transformation journey has been reflected in its improving financial performance, growing customer confidence and increasing recognition within the banking industry. Recent milestones—including enhancements to its digital banking ecosystem, branch modernization, customer experience initiatives and strategic partnerships with institutions such as the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the National Identification Authority (NIA)—underscore UMB's commitment to building a future-ready institution that supports Ghana's economic growth and development.

Receiving the President's commendation, Dr. Oti-Mensah expressed appreciation for the recognition and reaffirmed the Bank's commitment to delivering exceptional value to customers and stakeholders.

"We are honoured by the President's encouraging remarks. This recognition reflects the commitment, resilience and hard work of our Board, Management and staff, who continue to drive UMB's transformation journey. We remain focused on building a stronger institution that delivers innovative financial solutions, exceptional customer experiences and sustainable value for our customers, shareholders and the Ghanaian economy," he said.

As UMB continues to build on its proud heritage, the Bank remains committed to delivering banking services guided by its S.P.E.E.D. values—Passion, Excellence, Ethics and Diligence—while advancing its vision of becoming Ghana's most reliable relationship bank.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.