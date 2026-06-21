William marks 44th birthday as royals celebrate Father’s Day

The Prince of Wales' family has shared a photo of the heir to the throne with his daughter Princess Charlotte to mark both his 44th birthday and Father's Day.

Prince William appears in his Welsh Guards dress uniform alongside his daughter, 11. The picture was taken in the garden of Kensington Palace following the Trooping the Colour last weekend.

"Happy birthday and Father's Day to the best Papa in the World! We love you very much," the image was captioned with, signed by the Princess of Wales and their three children.

The King also joined the birthday wishes through the official Royal Family Instagram account, with a picture of the two smiling together at last year's Earthshot Prize in Brazil.

Buckingham Palace also shared an image of a young Charles standing alongside his father, the late Prince Philip, in his RAF dress uniform.

"Celebrating all Fathers, and thinking of those who wish they could be with their Dads, today," the post read.

For his birthday week, Prince William was joined by his wife at Royal Ascot for the first time since 2023.

Catherine had been absent from the annual horse racing event since being diagnosed with cancer in early 2024 and subsequently undergoing successful chemotherapy treatment.

The warm family messages come ahead of a visit to the UK by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are expected to bring their two children, Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five.

Meghan marked Father's Day by sharing an image of Archie and Lilibet embracing Harry.

"They're so lucky to have you," she wrote. "We all are."

In the image, Archie can be seen wearing an England World Cup T-shirt, two days before the team's next group stage match against Ghana.

BBC News understands Harry and Meghan have been offered a royal residence as accommodation for the duration of their stay next month, in a further sign of thawing relations between the couple - who now live in the US - and the monarchy.

The King last saw his grandchildren during the late Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022, so the trip could offer the chance for a face-to-face meeting - though whether one will take place remains unclear.

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