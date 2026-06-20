West Hills Mall to celebrate fatherhood with ‘Dad’s Day Out’ campaign

Audio By Carbonatix
West Hills Mall is set to honour fathers and father figures this June with the launch of “Dad's Day Out”.
Dad’s Day Out is an exciting Father's Day campaign that celebrates the invaluable role of fathers and creates memorable family experiences for shoppers.
Scheduled to run from now to 21st June 2026, the campaign moves beyond traditional activities to deliver engaging experiences centred on family bonding, entertainment, relaxation, and friendly competition.
The campaign also seeks to drive increased shopper engagement and support tenant businesses across key categories, including fashion, electronics, dining, grooming, sportswear, and lifestyle brands.
The campaign will feature a variety of interactive activities, including a specially designed Dad Challenge Arena, where fathers can test their strength, agility, and competitive spirit through fun challenges.
Families will also have the opportunity to participate in the “Dad & Me” Digital Challenge, which encourages the sharing of memorable father-child moments on social media.
In addition, the Mall will partner with healthcare providers to offer complimentary health screenings for fathers and senior men, reinforcing the importance of wellness and preventive healthcare.
The celebrations will culminate in a lively Father's Day atmosphere featuring live music performances, shopper rewards, exciting giveaways, and special dining experiences from participating tenants.
Throughout the campaign, shoppers stand a chance to win a wide range of prizes, including shopping vouchers, dining experiences, electronics, sportswear, and exclusive West Hills Mall souvenirs.
Speaking about the initiative, the management of West Hills Mall described Father's Day as an important occasion to recognise the contributions of fathers and father figures.
"At West Hills Mall, we believe shopping centres should be more than retail destinations; they should be places where families create lasting memories.
"Dad's Day Out is our way of celebrating fathers while offering our shoppers engaging experiences that bring families together and support our retail partners."
West Hills Mall invites families, shoppers, and the wider community to join in the celebrations and make Father's Day 2026 a truly memorable occasion.
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