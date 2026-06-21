Father’s Day: ‘Let’s continue to build giants’ – Mahama urges

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President John Dramani Mahama has extended warm Father's Day wishes to men across Ghana.
In a message posted on his Facebook page on Sunday, June 21, to mark Father's Day, President Mahama acknowledged the important role men play in shaping families and society.
“Happy Father’s Day to all men. Let’s continue to build giants!” the President wrote.
Although brief, the message urges fathers to continue playing their vital role in nurturing and raising the next generation of leaders.
Father’s Day is celebrated annually to honour fathers and father figures for their sacrifices, love, and dedication to their families.
The occasion also highlights the important role men play in the upbringing and development of children.
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