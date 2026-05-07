West Hills Mall celebrates motherhood with ‘Shop & Smile with Mama’ campaign

Audio By Carbonatix
West Hills Mall, one of Accra's premier shopping destinations, has launched ‘Shop & Smile with Mama’, a campaign to celebrate mothers through shopping and curated family experiences throughout May.
It brings together activities across beauty, wellness, fashion, dining, and home categories, reflecting the Mall’s commitment to creating meaningful experiences for families beyond shopping.
Shoppers can look forward to free maternal health screenings, wellness experiences, shopping rewards, and family-friendly activities. Visitors who participate in selected activities and shop at the Mall will also have opportunities to win prizes, enjoy giveaways, and take memorable family photos at a themed photo booth.
Additionally, the Mall will also host a social media challenge encouraging individuals to share short videos with their mothers while engaging in bonding activities. Selected winners will receive curated Mother’s Day experiences, including spa treatments, dining experiences, and gift hampers.
On the campaign, Marketing Manager for West Hills Mall, Wendy Aryee, shared:
“Every mother deserves to feel celebrated - not just on one day, but throughout the entire month of May. Shop & Smile with Mama is our way of bringing families together for meaningful experiences and memories that last well beyond the shopping trip."
In collaboration with several of its retail and wellness partners, West Hill Mall invites families and shoppers across Accra to celebrate by spending quality time with their mothers and creating lasting memories throughout the month.
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