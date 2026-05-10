President Mahama celebrates mothers, honours wife on Mother’s Day

John Mahama and Lordina Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has paid tribute to mothers across the country while expressing special appreciation to his wife, Lordina Mahama, in a heartfelt Mother’s Day message.

In a post on his Facebook page on May 9, the President described Mother’s Day as another opportunity to celebrate the sacrifices, love and dedication of mothers.

“Today is another opportunity for us to celebrate our mothers. Thank you to you all,” he wrote.

The President also used the occasion to acknowledge the role played by his wife within the family, describing her as the foundation and strength of their home.

“To you, Lordina, the kids and grandkids just want to thank you for being the heart and strength of our family. Happy Mother’s Day,” he added.

Mother’s Day is observed annually in the month of May to honour mothers and maternal figures for their impact on families and communities.

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