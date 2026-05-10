Audio By Carbonatix
President John Dramani Mahama has paid tribute to mothers across the country while expressing special appreciation to his wife, Lordina Mahama, in a heartfelt Mother’s Day message.
In a post on his Facebook page on May 9, the President described Mother’s Day as another opportunity to celebrate the sacrifices, love and dedication of mothers.
“Today is another opportunity for us to celebrate our mothers. Thank you to you all,” he wrote.
The President also used the occasion to acknowledge the role played by his wife within the family, describing her as the foundation and strength of their home.
“To you, Lordina, the kids and grandkids just want to thank you for being the heart and strength of our family. Happy Mother’s Day,” he added.
Mother’s Day is observed annually in the month of May to honour mothers and maternal figures for their impact on families and communities.
Latest Stories
-
CBG extends free health outreach to women in Adaklu
9 minutes
-
CBG reaffirms commitment to women’s health and community development in Adaklu outreach
22 minutes
-
GACL announces a month partial closure at Terminal 2 departure frontage
31 minutes
-
Spain starts evacuating virus-hit cruise ship in Tenerife
33 minutes
-
Adaklu DCE commends CBG for women’s health outreach initiative
38 minutes
-
President Mahama celebrates mothers, honours wife on Mother’s Day
1 hour
-
Police Inspector interdicted over alleged defilement of 14-year-old daughter
2 hours
-
Mother’s Day: The love we learn too late to fully understand
2 hours
-
United Cadres Front Calls for urgent action over xenophobic attacks on Ghanaians in South Africa
2 hours
-
Economic Fighters League slams ₵24k hostel fees at University of Ghana
2 hours