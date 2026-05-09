The void that can’t be refilled: A Mother’s Day for the missing, the remembered and the unseen

Mother’s Day arrives wrapped in flowers, laughter, and warm embraces. Yet for some, it carries a quiet ache — a space no celebration can fully reach.

Today is not only for those who can hold their mothers close. It is also for those who carry their mothers in memory, in stories, or sometimes in nothing but a name.

For those who lost their mothers too early, before they could truly know her love…

For those who never saw her face, only hearing fragments of who she was…

For those who have only a photograph — or nothing at all…

This day belongs to you too.

There is a kind of emptiness words struggle to capture — a silence that lingers in moments when you long for guidance, correction, comfort, or simply someone who will listen. It is a void only those who have lived it can truly understand.

Growing up without a mother often means learning life on your own, sooner than you should. It can mean carrying pain quietly, facing situations unprepared, and sometimes feeling like there is no safe place to lay your burdens. In some homes, the difference in love is felt; in others, strength is forced upon you long before you are ready.

And yet, within that emptiness, many of you have found a way forward. You have learned to care for yourselves, to endure, to grow — and, over time, to love yourselves in ways you were never taught. That strength does not go unnoticed.

Some of you have become mothers yourselves — holding your children a little tighter, loving them a little deeper, determined to give what you never had. You understand, perhaps more than most, just how precious a mother’s love is.

Others are still on that journey — carrying both hope and quiet questions about what lies ahead. Your story matters just as much.

To the fathers who stepped in and became both mother and father, today honours you too — the sacrifices, the resilience, and the quiet determination to fill a role that can never truly be replaced, yet is given wholeheartedly in love.

And to those who lost their mothers at birth, or before memories could form — your pain is real, even when it is unseen or misunderstood.

A mother’s love is unique and irreplaceable. When it is gone, it leaves behind a space nothing else can fully fill — a vacuum that lays everything bare.

But even in that void, you are not forgotten. You are not alone.

Your mother — whether known through faith, memory, or love — lives on in you. In your strength. In your resilience. In the way you keep moving forward, even on the hardest days.

So today, on Mother’s Day, this message is for you:

How you feel is valid.

You are seen.

You are understood.

You are deeply loved.

And even in the silence, your story matters.

******

The writer is a journalist with The Multimedia Group Ltd, a host, presenter, voice-over artist, and content creator passionate about storytelling, media production, and youth-centered content.

Email: augustina.yin@myjoyonline.com and LinkedIn: [Yin (Tawiah) Augustina]

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.