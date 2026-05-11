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Wesley Girls’ High School 2005 Year Group undertakes Mother’s Day outreach ahead of 190th Speech Day

  11 May 2026 12:08pm
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The 2005 Year Group of Wesley Girls' High School has organised a Mother’s Day community outreach programme at Amasaman as part of activities leading to the school’s 190th Speech Day celebrations.

The outreach initiative, undertaken by the MMV group, focused on supporting vulnerable mothers and families within the community.

As part of the exercise, the group settled medical bills for selected beneficiaries and distributed donation packages and other welfare items.

According to the organisers, the outreach reflects the group’s commitment to community service, compassion and social impact, values they say are deeply rooted in the Wesley Girls’ tradition.

The initiative also received support from sponsors and collaborators, including PZ Cussons, whose sponsorship contributed to the exercise.

Members of the MMV fraternity and volunteers also participated in preparing and distributing care packages to beneficiaries.

Representatives of the group said the outreach forms part of broader activities planned ahead of the school’s 190th Speech Day celebrations.

They noted that beyond commemorating the milestone, the group hopes to use the occasion to make a positive impact within communities.

The group further disclosed that official fundraising activities toward the celebrations are expected to begin in the coming weeks.

The MMVs expressed appreciation to sponsors, volunteers and contributors who supported the outreach programme.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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