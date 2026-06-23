UMB rallies support for Black Stars with Kumasi float as part of 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign

The Universal Merchant Bank (UMB), the official banking partner and sole corporate sponsor of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has reaffirmed its commitment to the development of Ghana football and the success of the Black Stars as the national team embarks on its 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign.

Following a successful float in Accra during Ghana’s opening World Cup fixture against Panama, UMB extended the initiative to Kumasi, mobilising football enthusiasts and members of the public to demonstrate their unwavering support for the Black Stars.

As a wholly Ghanaian-owned financial institution established in 1972, UMB says its partnership with the GFA reflects its dedication to national development and the advancement of sports in the country.

Speaking during the float, Divisional Head in charge of all UMB branches outside Accra, except Koforidua, Victor Opoku Brijuu, said the initiative was designed to unite Ghanaians behind the national team while promoting the bank’s wide range of products and services.

“The main aim of this float is to show our support for the Black Stars, for whom UMB is the principal financial sponsor through our partnership with the GFA. We want to bring Ghanaians together, showcase the value of the UMB brand, and invite individuals and businesses to bank with us because we have products tailored for everyone,” he said.

Mr. Brijuu noted that the bank’s relationship with customers mirrors its support for the national team.

“Just as we are partnering with the Black Stars to bring victory to Ghana, we are partnering with Ghanaians to bring success to their businesses and lifestyles. We are activating accounts and encouraging people to experience the benefits of banking with UMB,” he added.

Also addressing participants, the Zonal Manager for the Ashanti and Brong Ahafo Regions, Yaw Asante Offin, highlighted the bank’s extensive range of financial solutions.

“We are solidly behind the Black Stars and want to use this opportunity to invite everyone to bank with us. We offer savings accounts, credit facilities, investment opportunities, LegacyCare products, and a complete suite of banking solutions to meet the needs of our customers,” he asserted.

The Kumasi float passed through major streets, including Nhyiaeso, Adum, Bantama, Ashtown and Asafo, before concluding at the Kumasi City Mall.

The event formed part of UMB’s nationwide campaign to rally support for the Black Stars while strengthening engagement with communities across the country.

Through its partnership with the GFA, UMB continues to position itself as a key supporter of Ghana football, championing national unity and inspiring confidence as the Black Stars pursue success on the global stage

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