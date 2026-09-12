Lewis Hall signs new contract with Newcastle until 2031

Newcastle United defender Lewis Hall has signed a new contract with the club that runs until 2031.

The left-back, who has been the subject of interest from Manchester United, has agreed a two-year extension to his original deal.

Hall said it was a "really proud moment" to extend his stay as a boyhood supporter of the club.

"It's an absolute pleasure to play for this club and to represent the supporters," he said. "I know how much it means to them.

"To be able to bring joy to their faces, it's a big thing for me. I obviously have a family connection with the club, which is incredibly important to us all.

"One of the main reasons I play is to make my family proud, and I know how much it means to them to watch me playing for Newcastle United.

"It's a really good place to be. It's really pleasing with how we've started the season, especially with the new gaffer [Matthias Jaissle] and coaching staff coming in, and I think we can go on to achieve really big things."

Hall, 22, has made 106 appearances for Newcastle since joining the club from Chelsea in 2023.

Jaissle said the defender is a "very important player for us and for what we are building here".

"His mentality is exactly what you want in a young player," he said. "He wants to learn every day and he wants to be better in every match.

"Lewis covers ground in a way that few players can. He defends with maturity and intelligence, and his technical level means he can support the team higher up the pitch.

"What excites me most is that I believe the best is still to come from Lewis. He has a lot of room to develop, and I am looking forward to working with him as he grows with us."

Analysis - Newcastle strengthen position with extension

This has been a busy summer at Newcastle - both in terms of ins and outs - but tying Hall down is a particularly significant move.

It was just last month that Jaissle replied "no chance" when Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel informed him that his former side were looking at Hall.

This deal further strengthens the club's position.

It also rewards Hall for his development since he arrived from Chelsea as a raw left-back three years ago.

Hall has worked on the defensive side of his game and, on his day, proved he is capable of even keeping Barcelona star Lamine Yamal quiet from open play in the Champions League.

He has been a real outlet going forward for Newcastle, too, and has already set up two goals this season.

That should not come as a huge surprise.

Of those full-backs to play a minimum of 900 minutes across the Premier League last season, Hall led the way for high-speed runs and underlapping runs per game. He also ranked in the top three for dribbles completed per match.

It feels like there is a lot more to come from him as he looks to get back intothe England squad after missing out on the World Cup.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.