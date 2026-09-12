Ghanaian youngster Zayan Omar joins Spanish side Málaga

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Ghanaian youngster Zayan Omar has joined Spanish club Málaga CF from Ghanaian second-tier side Na God FC.
Omar signed a two-year contract with the Spanish club after making his mark in Ghana's Access Bank Division One League during the 2025/26 campaign.
Málaga compete in La Liga in Spain's top flight, giving the Ghanaian youngster an opportunity to develop in a highly competitive football environment.
Omar is expected to initially join Málaga's youth set-up ahead of a potential first-team opportunity.
The Ghanaian will now hope to make the most of his move to Spain and continue his progression towards senior-level football
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