Football

Ghanaian youngster Zayan Omar joins Spanish side Málaga

Source: Haruna Mubarak  
  12 September 2026 10:37am
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Ghanaian youngster Zayan Omar has joined Spanish club Málaga CF from Ghanaian second-tier side Na God FC.

Omar signed a two-year contract with the Spanish club after making his mark in Ghana's Access Bank Division One League during the 2025/26 campaign.

Málaga compete in La Liga in Spain's top flight, giving the Ghanaian youngster an opportunity to develop in a highly competitive football environment.

Omar is expected to initially join Málaga's youth set-up ahead of a potential first-team opportunity.

The Ghanaian will now hope to make the most of his move to Spain and continue his progression towards senior-level football

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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