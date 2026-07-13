GJA condemns alleged assault on Adom Brands journalist by military personnel in Nkwanta South

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has condemned the alleged assault on Adom Brands journalist Obrempongba Kwame Owusu by military personnel during curfew enforcement in Nkwanta South in the Oti Region.

Speaking in an interview on Joy FM’s Midday News on Monday, July 13, the Oti Regional Chairman of the GJA, Nana Kwabena Ntow, described the incident as "unfortunate and unacceptable", stressing that journalists must be allowed to perform their duties without fear of intimidation or attacks.

He said the association is demanding that the appropriate authorities investigate the incident, identify those involved, and ensure accountability.

"We strongly condemn it. It is not the first time a journalist, in line with his duty, will be attacked in such a manner," he said.

According to Mr Ntow, the GJA is also calling on the police high command and other security authorities to take steps to address the matter and provide assurances for the safety of journalists.

He explained that he visited the injured journalist on the day of the incident but could not engage him extensively due to the severity of his condition.

He added that the association is yet to identify the military personnel allegedly involved and will continue efforts to establish the facts surrounding the incident.

The GJA Regional Chairman said the association is also seeking an apology from the relevant authorities and a commitment to protecting journalists operating in the area.

His comments follow allegations by Obrempongba Kwame Owusu that he was assaulted by soldiers while covering the New Patriotic Party's parliamentary primary elections in Nkwanta South.

The journalist said the soldiers accused him of filming their curfew enforcement operation, demanded his phone, and allegedly assaulted him after he refused to hand it over.

He sustained injuries to his back and spine and has since been admitted to St. Joseph's Hospital for treatment.

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