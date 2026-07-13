‘They beat me up and demanded my phone’ — Multimedia Group journalist recounts alleged military assault

A journalist with Adom Brands of the Multimedia Group, Obrempongba Kwame Owusu, has recounted how he was allegedly assaulted by military personnel while covering the New Patriotic Party's internal elections in the Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti Region.

Speaking from his hospital bed, Mr Owusu said the incident occurred on Saturday as security personnel moved to enforce the municipality's 5 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew.

According to him, voting was still ongoing, with party members in queues just before the curfew took effect.

"About 4:59 p.m. to 5 p.m., there were still hundreds of people in the queue voting. Suddenly, people started running for their lives," he recounted.

He said enquiries revealed that military personnel had begun enforcing the curfew, prompting panic among voters and supporters gathered at the polling centre.

Mr Owusu explained that amid the confusion, some people collided with a motorcycle, and he stepped in to assist.

"It was in the process that the military came to me, accusing me of filming them and taking videos. They confronted me, beat me up and demanded that I hand over my phone, but I refused," he said.

He alleged that he refused to surrender his phone, after which the assault intensified until the district police commander and other police officers intervened.

"The District Police Commander and some other police officers came to my rescue," he added.

Mr Owusu said he sustained injuries to his back and spine and initially sought medical attention before his condition deteriorated later that day.

"I came to the hospital yesterday [Sunday], but in the evening the situation became worse, so they had to admit me," he said.

The Multimedia Group has condemned the alleged assault, stating that the journalist sustained injuries while carrying out his lawful duty of reporting on events during the elections and called for a thorough investigation into the incident.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.