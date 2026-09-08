Gov’t to continue engaging TUC in good faith over ECG privatisation – Energy Ministry

Government says it will continue engaging the Trades Union Congress (TUC) in good faith over the proposed private sector participation (PSP) in the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

His comments follow strong opposition from the TUC, which has argued that the proposed PSP arrangement is effectively a form of privatisation.

Speaking on Joy FM's Top Story on Tuesday, September 8, the spokesperson and Head of Communications at the Energy Ministry, Richmond Rockson, says the government considers the TUC an important stakeholder in the energy sector and does not want the disagreement over the proposed arrangement to degenerate into a public confrontation.

“For TUC approved, they will admit that government has dealt with them in good faith and also with a lot of candor,” he said.

"At all material time, we are all Ghanaians. We all have an interest in the energy sector, and I will continue to engage them in good faith."

He also encouraged the TUC to continue using direct engagement with the Energy Ministry whenever it requires clarification or has concerns about the proposal.

Mr Rockson said government would have preferred to resolve the matter through closed-door engagements rather than through public exchanges.

“Ordinarily we would have preferred not to speak to these issues because we don’t want it to be a banter,” he said.

He therefore called for a return to discussions in the conference room, where the outstanding concerns can be addressed.

“And so let’s revert to the status quo of engaging in the conference rooms and ensuring that whatever challenges are there are resolved,” he added.

He noted that since government approved the PSP arrangement in April 2025, the Energy Minister, Dr John Abdulai Jinapor, has continued to make the government’s position clear and respond to issues raised by stakeholders.

“And since the government approved the PSP in April 2025, at all material times, and at every time where there’s all on the minister or there’s been an issue, he has addressed the issues. He has made his position known, and where data needs to be provided, he has provided those data to them,” he said.

Mr Rockson therefore urged both sides to avoid turning the issue into a public dispute, stressing that the TUC remains a key stakeholder in discussions about Ghana’s energy sector.

“I would want to make the point again that this issue should not be an issue that will become a banter between government and the TUC, because they are stakeholders,” he said.

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