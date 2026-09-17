Afram Plains North Assembly hands over site for new KG block at Donkorkrom Islamic School

Audio By Carbonatix
The Kwahu Afram Plains North District Assembly has handed over a site to a contractor for the construction of a modern kindergarten (KG) block at the Donkorkrom Islamic School.
The District Chief Executive, Kate Mawusi Babanawo, officially handed over the site on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, paving the way for the construction of the facility. The project has a contractual completion period of six months.
According to Madam Babanawo, the contractor has, however, committed to completing the project ahead of schedule and handing over the facility to the school by the early part of the second term of the 2026/2027 academic year.
She said the project would provide pupils with a safe, conducive and child-friendly environment for early learning.
The DCE urged the contractor to adhere strictly to the approved specifications and ensure quality workmanship throughout the project.
She stressed that timely completion was important to enable pupils and teachers to benefit from the facility as soon as possible.
Madam Babanawo said the Assembly remained committed to improving educational infrastructure across the district and creating better learning conditions for children.
She also expressed appreciation to President John Dramani Mahama for what she described as his continued support for education and development in the district.
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