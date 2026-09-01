I’ll beat NDC for third time through my development record in Karaga – Amin Adam

Former Finance Minister and Member of Parliament for Karaga, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam

Former Finance Minister and Karaga MP, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, has vowed to intensify development projects in his constituency, saying the NDC should expect fierce competition if it continues to replicate his initiatives.

Speaking to residents of Kpukpalga after commissioning a new CHPS compound he had facilitated for the community, Dr Amin Adam said he would continue to deliver development projects even while in opposition.

“If the NDC is going to keep looking up to my works and making moves, then be ready for real competition. Even in opposition, I’m going to make life hell for them because I will keep developing this community.”

Dr Amin Adam made the remarks after discovering that the NDC government had also commenced construction of another CHPS compound at the same location.

He questioned the rationale for constructing two CHPS compounds in the same community, describing it as a lack of proper planning and knowledge of the community’s needs.

He argued that the resources being used for the second CHPS compound could instead have been channelled into other pressing needs, particularly accommodation for health workers.

According to him, providing nurses’ quarters would help ensure that health professionals posted to Kpukpalga have suitable accommodation and can serve residents effectively.

Despite his criticism, Dr Amin Adam assured the people that he would continue to support development in the community.

Dr Amin Adam nevertheless assured the people of Kpukpalga that he would continue to support development in the community.

He announced that he woulbeginhe construction of nurses’ quarters within the next three months, saying the project would complement the newly commissioned CHPS compound anp provide better accommodation for health workers serving the community.

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