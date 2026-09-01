National

I’ll beat NDC for third time through my development record in Karaga – Amin Adam

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  1 September 2026 5:29am
Former Finance Minister and Member of Parliament for Karaga, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Former Finance Minister and Karaga MP, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, has vowed to intensify development projects in his constituency, saying the NDC should expect fierce competition if it continues to replicate his initiatives.

Speaking to residents of Kpukpalga after commissioning a new CHPS compound he had facilitated for the community, Dr Amin Adam said he would continue to deliver development projects even while in opposition.

“If the NDC is going to keep looking up to my works and making moves, then be ready for real competition. Even in opposition, I’m going to make life hell for them because I will keep developing this community.”

Dr Amin Adam made the remarks after discovering that the NDC government had also commenced construction of another CHPS compound at the same location.

He questioned the rationale for constructing two CHPS compounds in the same community, describing it as a lack of proper planning and knowledge of the community’s needs.

He argued that the resources being used for the second CHPS compound could instead have been channelled into other pressing needs, particularly accommodation for health workers.

According to him, providing nurses’ quarters would help ensure that health professionals posted to Kpukpalga have suitable accommodation and can serve residents effectively.

Despite his criticism, Dr Amin Adam assured the people that he would continue to support development in the community.

Dr Amin Adam nevertheless assured the people of Kpukpalga that he would continue to support development in the community.

He announced that he woulbeginhe construction of nurses’ quarters within the next three months, saying the project would complement the newly commissioned CHPS compound anp provide better accommodation for health workers serving the community.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Tags:  
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group