I’ll beat NDC for third time through my development record in Karaga – Amin Adam

Audio By Carbonatix
Former Finance Minister and Karaga MP, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, has vowed to intensify development projects in his constituency, saying the NDC should expect fierce competition if it continues to replicate his initiatives.
Speaking to residents of Kpukpalga after commissioning a new CHPS compound he had facilitated for the community, Dr Amin Adam said he would continue to deliver development projects even while in opposition.
“If the NDC is going to keep looking up to my works and making moves, then be ready for real competition. Even in opposition, I’m going to make life hell for them because I will keep developing this community.”
Dr Amin Adam made the remarks after discovering that the NDC government had also commenced construction of another CHPS compound at the same location.
He questioned the rationale for constructing two CHPS compounds in the same community, describing it as a lack of proper planning and knowledge of the community’s needs.
He argued that the resources being used for the second CHPS compound could instead have been channelled into other pressing needs, particularly accommodation for health workers.
According to him, providing nurses’ quarters would help ensure that health professionals posted to Kpukpalga have suitable accommodation and can serve residents effectively.
Despite his criticism, Dr Amin Adam assured the people that he would continue to support development in the community.
Dr Amin Adam nevertheless assured the people of Kpukpalga that he would continue to support development in the community.
He announced that he woulbeginhe construction of nurses’ quarters within the next three months, saying the project would complement the newly commissioned CHPS compound anp provide better accommodation for health workers serving the community.
Latest Stories
-
Zanetor pledges to turn scientific research into jobs, industrial growth
15 minutes
-
Trade Minister inspects site for Cape Coast garment factory
21 minutes
-
$270m poultry investment to create 12,000 jobs under 24-Hour Economy
22 minutes
-
My petition against Special Prosecutor put on ice after political intervention – Kpebu
23 minutes
-
‘Don’t fail our teachers’ – Parents demand full implementation of strike deal
30 minutes
-
Ghana Baptist Convention ordains 92 ministers, urged to live above reproach
31 minutes
-
SIGA’s GH¢19.8bn SOE profit claim misleading – Bright Simons
36 minutes
-
Kpebu vows to publish full petition if case against OSP is thrown out
41 minutes
-
Central Regional Minister inspects projects in Assin South
43 minutes
-
Mahama must show stronger leadership in galamsey fight – Prof. Bokpin
50 minutes
-
Abu Jinapor defends Domestic Gold Purchase Programme, credits Bawumia with its introduction
50 minutes
-
I’ll beat NDC for third time through my development record in Karaga – Amin Adam
55 minutes
-
Denkyirahene hosts sixth Akwasidae, calls for unity, peace
1 hour
-
Edem Agbana outlines development gains, future projects at Ketu North accountability forum
1 hour
-
Let’s develop a culture of reading – Tourism Minister
1 hour