Ghana’s democracy continues to reflect contemporary values and democratic civilisation

Gabriel Tanko Kwamigah-Atokple

It is welcoming news that the government, led by His Excellency President John Dramani Mahama, has accepted in principle the recommendations of the Constitutional Review Committee, chaired by Professor H. Kwasi Prempeh, as contained in the government's final paper.

Among the recommendations is the proposed reduction of the minimum age qualification for the presidency from 40 to 35 years, with a corresponding amendment to Article 62(b) of the 1992 Constitution of the Republic of Ghana.

The government's acceptance of this recommendation demonstrates confidence in the capacity of young Ghanaians to contribute meaningfully to the highest levels of national leadership and governance. It also challenges the long-held perception that a person’s age should determine whether he or she possesses the capacity, judgement and experience required to occupy high public office.

This resonates deeply with my own experience.

A little over a year ago, in my quest to represent my people on the Council of State, I encountered a familiar argument. There were attempts to suggest that my age somehow made me unsuitable to serve at the highest advisory institution established under Article 89 of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.

The argument was largely rooted in the perception that the Council of State is an institution reserved for people of a certain age, where grey hair is almost regarded as a qualification for membership.

I knew from the onset that this long-standing perception could be used as a propaganda tool against my candidature. I was, therefore, prepared to challenge it, not because I sought to challenge tradition for its own sake, but because I firmly believed that competence, experience, sound judgement and the willingness to serve should not be disqualified by age alone.

My candidature, in its own small way, challenged that established perception and helped demonstrate that young people can also bring valuable perspectives, experience and sound judgement to institutions of national importance.

I am particularly pleased that more young Ghanaians have since been encouraged to contest Council of State elections across the country.

This is how democratic change begins. Someone questions an old assumption, another person finds the courage to challenge it, and eventually society begins to reconsider what it once accepted as unquestionable.

The constitutional reform now under consideration presents an opportunity for Ghana to rethink how we define political leadership and participation.

Do we want a democracy where young people are only encouraged to vote, campaign and support political activism, or one where they are entrusted with genuine responsibility in shaping the direction of the Republic?

I believe the answer must be the latter.

Reducing the presidential age threshold does not mean that every 35-year-old is automatically qualified to lead a country. Age, whether young or old, should never be the sole measure of competence. Rather, the reform ensures that age alone does not unnecessarily close the door to capable citizens who are qualified and willing to serve.

Ghana has a youthful population, and our constitutional democracy must create sufficient space for the aspirations, ideas and leadership capabilities of the next generation.

The Government’s position on this recommendation is, in my view, a significant step in that direction.

Perhaps, years from now, we will look back and recognise that this proposed constitutional reform marked an important turning point in the way Ghana understands political leadership and participation.

That is the Ghana I believe we must continue to build.

By: Gabriel Tanko Kwamigah-Atokple, Council of State Member.

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