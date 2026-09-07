Football | National

WAFU B U-17 Girls Cup: 22 Black Maidens players invited to begin camping

Source: GFA  
  7 September 2026 8:32am
Black Maidens
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The Black Maidens have announced a 22-player squad for camping ahead of the WAFU B U-17 Girls Cup.

The squad features a blend of promising young talents drawn from clubs and academies across the country, comprising three goalkeepers, seven defenders, six midfielders and six forwards.

The selected players will use the camping period to build cohesion and compete for places in the final squad as Ghana prepares for the regional assignment. The Black Maidens will be hoping to put together a strong campaign and make Ghana proud at the WAFU B U-17 Girls Cup.

The tournament will also serve as a preparatory game for the Black Maidens, who are expected to compete in the 2026 U-17 Women's World Cup to be staged in Morocco in October.

The tournament is scheduled for Ouagadougou from September 15-28, 2026.

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