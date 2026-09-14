Football | National

WAFU B U-17 Girls Cup: Black Maidens depart Accra for tournament in Yamoussokro

Source: Lawrence Degraft Baidoo  
  14 September 2026 9:23am
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Ghana's U-17 women's national team has left Accra for Yamoussoukro, Cote d'Ivoire, for the 2026 WAFU B U-17 Girls' Cup.

The Black Maidens left Ghana over the weekend for the tournament, which is scheduled to start on Tuesday, September 16.

Twenty-two players have been called up for the tournament, which will also serve as qualifiers for the 2027 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). The team is hoping to defend their title, having won the

Nana Joe Adarkwa's side is scheduled to play their first game on Tuesday.

The Black Maidens will face Burkina Faso, Nigeria, Togo, Niger and Côte d'Ivoire in a round-robin competition.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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