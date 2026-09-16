Twin brother of late CLOGSAG Executive Secretary also passes on

Audio By Carbonatix
The twin brother of the late Executive Secretary of the Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG), Isaac Bampoe Addo, has also passed away.
Mr Sidney Nii Oko Bampoe Addo passed away on Monday, September 14, just three weeks after his brother’s demise.
Isaac Bampoe Addo died on Friday, August 21, 2026, They were 59.
Isaac Bampoe Addo, affectionately known as Marico, served as the Executive Secretary of CLOGSAG and was a prominent figure in Ghana’s public sector labour movement.
Sidney Nii Oko Bampoe Addo has been described by his family as a beloved twin, brother, friend and servant of God.
The two brothers were siblings of Nana Oye Bampoe Addo, the Deputy Chief of Staff (Administration).
The passing of Sidney comes as another painful loss for the family, following the death of his twin brother just weeks earlier.
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