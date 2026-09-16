HP News 10 | National

Twin brother of late CLOGSAG Executive Secretary also passes on

Source: adomonline.com  
  16 September 2026 10:36am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The twin brother of the late Executive Secretary of the Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG), Isaac Bampoe Addo, has also passed away.

Mr Sidney Nii Oko Bampoe Addo passed away on Monday, September 14, just three weeks after his brother’s demise.

Isaac Bampoe Addo died on Friday, August 21, 2026, They were 59.

Isaac Bampoe Addo, affectionately known as Marico, served as the Executive Secretary of CLOGSAG and was a prominent figure in Ghana’s public sector labour movement.

Sidney Nii Oko Bampoe Addo has been described by his family as a beloved twin, brother, friend and servant of God.

The two brothers were siblings of Nana Oye Bampoe Addo, the Deputy Chief of Staff (Administration).

The passing of Sidney comes as another painful loss for the family, following the death of his twin brother just weeks earlier.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group