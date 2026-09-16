LEAP coverage expands to 450,000 households as grant rates increase

Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey

The government is expanding the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) programme to cover up to 450,000 households, while introducing new grant rates for beneficiaries under the expanded programme.

The Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, said the expansion follows a comprehensive reassessment of existing beneficiaries using information from the Ghana National Household Registry.

The exercise, she said, has helped identify households that remain eligible for support and those that have moved out of extreme poverty.

Dr Lartey said the average LEAP grant has increased significantly since 2024, with the programme now operating under an indexation mechanism designed to protect the value of the grants against inflation.

The programme ceiling has also increased from 350,000 to 450,000 households.

Under the new payment structure, households with one or two members will receive GH¢392 per bi-monthly cycle if they have a vulnerable member and GH¢380 without one.

Households with three to four members will receive GH¢474 and GH¢452 respectively, while households with five or more members will receive GH¢630 or GH¢594 depending on whether they have a vulnerable member.

Dr Lartey said the first and second payment cycles of 2026 began on Monday, September 14, with the two cycles being paid together.

She urged beneficiaries to contact the LEAP Management Secretariat on 0303 969 399 or use the toll-free lines 0800 800 800 and 0800 900 900 for enrolment or grievance-related issues.

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