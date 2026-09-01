Music

KiDi’s WDWGFH album listening draws strong turnout

Source: Myjoyonline.com  
  1 September 2026 1:13pm
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Ghanaian musician KiDi’s WDWGFH album listening party came off successfully in Accra on Tuesday, August 25, bringing together industry colleagues, music lovers and members of the media.

The intimate event offered guests an early listen to the songs on ‘Where Do We Go From Here’ while creating an opportunity for the artiste to connect directly with supporters and members of the creative industry.

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KiDi’s WDWGFH album listening party

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The gathering featured music, conversations and a celebration of KiDi’s latest body of work, with attendees sharing positive reactions to the project.

The event forms part of the activities surrounding the release and promotion of the album as KiDi which was released later on Friday, August 28.

The listening party also provided a platform for industry players and fans to engage with the music ahead of its wider reception.

At the event were celebrities such including ‘Signature’ co-collaborator Lasmid.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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