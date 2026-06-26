Gyakie releases new single ‘Treasure’

Gyakie has officially released her latest single, Treasure, a vibrant feel-good anthem that is already capturing the hearts of fans.

The high-tempo record, driven by its infectious rhythm and uplifting vibe, has quickly become a fan favourite.

Built on the vibrant, high-tempo energy of Afrobeats and highlife, Treasure, produced by AfroLektra and written and performed by Gyakie, is the perfect marriage of love and celebration. It is the kind of music that pulls listeners to their feet before the first chorus drops.

Signed to Flip The Music, Gyakie continues to showcase her artistry and versatility, further strengthening her presence on the global music scene.

With its release, Treasure is expected to make a strong impact across major streaming platforms, while also dominating playlists and street rotations.

Listen to ‘Treasure’ here.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.