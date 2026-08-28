Water supply disrupted in parts of Western Accra after pipeline damage

Water supply to several communities in Western Accra has been temporarily disrupted following damage to a 500mm-diameter main pipeline supplying the affected areas, Ghana Water Ltd (GWL) has announced.

The disruption occurred after excavation works being carried out by AWERCO Construction Ltd for the construction of underground storm drains between Kaneshie First Light and Hansonic Junction damaged the pipeline.

According to GWL, the excavation resulted in a burst on the major water line, causing water to flood the entire trench and preventing immediate access to the damaged section.

The affected communities include Mallam, Darkuman, Kaneshie, Mataheko, Korle Bu, Mamprobi, Dansoman Township and Chorkor, as well as surrounding areas.

GWL said its engineers and technical teams were working continuously to repair the damaged pipeline and restore normal water supply.

The immediate challenge, however, is gaining access to the affected section of the line.

The company said its teams are currently dewatering the flooded trench to expose the damaged pipeline and enable repair works to proceed. Preparatory work has already begun at one end of the damaged line while dewatering operations continue.

The extent of the damage and the time required to complete the repair were not specified in the statement.

The 500mm main pipeline is an important supply line serving several densely populated communities in the western part of the capital. The disruption is therefore expected to affect households, businesses and institutions within the affected areas until repairs are completed.

GWL urged affected customers to bear with the situation as its technical teams work to restore supplies.

Management of Ghana Water Ltd expressed regret over the inconvenience caused by the interruption and assured customers that every effort was being made to restore normal water supply as quickly as possible.

The company said it would provide further updates on the progress of the repair works and the restoration of supply through its official communication channels.

For residents in the affected communities, the immediate priority remains access to alternative sources of water while GWL works to repair the damaged pipeline and resume normal distribution.

GWL said customers should rely on its official channels for updates on the repair and restoration timetable.

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