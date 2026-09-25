Elevate Africa calls for stronger intra-African trade, easier movement and collaboration

Africa must take greater responsibility for defining its future and reducing the barriers that limit collaboration among its people, Media Consultant for Elevate Africa, Dr Adeniyi Ifetayo, has said.

He said the initiative is seeking to bring together African creatives, innovators, business leaders and young professionals to promote intra-African trade, good governance, cultural exchange and collaboration.

Speaking about the initiative, Dr Ifetayo said Africa has significant resources and opportunities that could be better harnessed if countries and businesses worked more closely together.

“We feel that we should come together, bringing Africa,” he said.

According to him, Elevate Africa is focused on creating platforms that allow Africans to trade, do business and collaborate across national borders.

“Let’s come together, let’s do trade, let’s do business, let’s promote good governance and diplomacy, let’s add the creative industry,” he said.

Breaking barriers to African trade

Dr Ifetayo said one of the initiative’s priorities is to address the barriers that make it difficult for Africans to do business with one another.

He identified restrictions on movement, including visa requirements between African countries, as one of the challenges limiting deeper interaction and commercial activity on the continent.

“Sometimes you find it difficult for some people to get some African visas. Even in Africa, as an African, it’s so difficult than getting a European visa,” he said.

He argued that improving movement across African borders could create more opportunities for businesses, professionals and young people to build partnerships beyond their home countries.

Promoting Africa’s creative economy

Elevate Africa is also seeking to use the creative industry as a vehicle for greater continental collaboration.

Dr Ifetayo said its proposed Trade of Africa platform will showcase African fashion, design, music, drama and other creative works while creating opportunities for funding, networking and business development.

The initiative also places emphasis on cultural diplomacy, with traditional institutions expected to play a role in preserving African culture and identity.

He said bringing together traditional leaders, creatives, businesses and young professionals could help strengthen connections among communities across the continent.

Connecting young African leaders

Another component of the initiative is the Elevate Africa Fellowship, which brings together young leaders from different African countries and sectors.

Dr Ifetayo said the fellowship is designed to help participants move beyond working within their individual communities by connecting them with peers, opportunities and potential partners elsewhere on the continent.

“It’s like opening up Africa for each and every one of us. And the results have been amazing,” he said.

He said such networks could help young professionals expand the reach of their ideas and build collaborations that extend beyond national boundaries.

Focus on governance

Beyond trade and culture, Dr Ifetayo said stronger institutions and predictable policies are necessary to sustain continental cooperation.

He said Elevate Africa wants to promote systems that can withstand changes in government and strengthen trust among African businesses and citizens.

“That is why one of the cardinal points of Elevate Africa is governance and good policies,” he said.

The initiative argues that stronger governance, alongside improved trade and cultural cooperation, can provide a more stable foundation for African businesses and institutions to work together.

The next Elevate Africa convening is scheduled for October 28 to 29 in Accra, where participants are expected to continue discussions on trade, governance, creativity and collaboration across the continent.

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