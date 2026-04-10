Fintechs’ collaboration no longer optional – MMFL CFO

Ms Susan Yawson, CFO of MMFL

Chief Finance Officer of MobileMoney Fintech LTD (MMFL), Ms Susan Yawson, has underscored the critical importance of effective collaboration as a key pillar for sustaining growth, trust, and innovation within Ghana’s rapidly expanding financial technology ecosystem, as industry leaders intensify calls for stronger partnerships to address systemic challenges and unlock new opportunities.

Speaking at the 2026 MobileMoney FinTech LTD Stakeholder Engagement held in Accra, she highlighted the urgent need for stakeholders to move beyond isolated innovation and embrace coordinated action to improve digital financial services for millions of Ghanaians.

Ms Yawson stressed that collaboration is no longer optional but essential to ensuring the resilience and inclusiveness of the digital finance ecosystem.

“The Partner Exchange has been carefully designed because collaboration truly matters in the fintech ecosystem. Today is about sharing practical ways to make things better for the millions of Ghanaians who rely on digital finance services every day,” she stated.

The engagement, held under the theme “Leading FinTech Solutions for Our Collective Progress – Do More with MoMo,” brought together a cross-section of key players, including regulators, fintech firms, banks, corporate clients, and industry associations.

Among the institutions represented were the Bank of Ghana, Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement Systems, and the Cyber Security Authority, alongside executives from MTN Ghana and its mobile money subsidiary.

The forum provided a platform for candid discussions on the pressing issues confronting the sector, particularly the growing threat of fraud, which participants acknowledged is gradually eroding public confidence in digital financial services.

Deliberations revealed significant structural weaknesses in the current anti-fraud architecture, including inadequate information sharing among institutions, limited real-time collaboration, and low levels of consumer awareness.

Stakeholders noted that these gaps continue to expose users to risks and undermine efforts to build a secure digital financial environment.

Ms Yawson emphasised that addressing these challenges requires a unified approach, driven by trust, transparency, and shared accountability among ecosystem players.

“It is about honest conversations, shared learning, and identifying the next steps we can take collectively,” she said, adding that the deliberate inclusion of chief executives, managing directors, compliance officers, and account managers at the forum was intended to ensure that decisions taken translate into tangible outcomes across the industry.

She explained that the Partner Exchange was structured to move beyond dialogue to action, with participants expected to agree on two to three priority interventions by the end of the session.

These actions are aimed at strengthening collaboration mechanisms, enhancing fraud prevention strategies, and improving service delivery across the mobile money value chain.

“Our goals are simple and human—to learn from each other and highlight practical ideas that work on the ground, explore new growth opportunities that create shared value for customers, partners, and communities, and build trust through open, respectful dialogue on critical issues like fraud prevention, agent sustainability, and regulatory expectations,” she noted.

A key highlight of the engagement was a dedicated session on fraud prevention, where industry experts examined evolving tactics used by fraudsters and stressed the urgent need for coordinated responses.

Participants emphasised that without effective collaboration and timely data sharing, efforts to combat fraud would remain fragmented and insufficient.

Discussions also touched on the sustainability of mobile money agents—who form the backbone of Ghana’s digital finance ecosystem—and the importance of aligning regulatory expectations with innovation to ensure continued growth.

Ms Yawson reiterated that the ultimate objective of the engagement was to foster stronger relationships among stakeholders while establishing clear, actionable steps to drive progress.

“Ultimately, we want to leave this room with clearer alignment, stronger relationships, and practical next steps that we can implement together,” she said.

She further disclosed that stakeholders would reconvene within 30 days to assess progress on agreed actions and identify any additional support required to sustain momentum.

The event builds on earlier engagements held in late 2025, including a FinTech Stakeholder Dinner and Awards ceremony, reflecting a growing recognition within the industry that sustained dialogue and partnership are key to addressing emerging challenges.

As Ghana continues to position itself as a leader in digital financial services in West Africa, industry players say the success of the ecosystem will increasingly depend on institutions working together to tackle shared risks and deliver innovative, secure, and inclusive solutions.

Ms Yawson expressed optimism that the Partner Exchange would mark the beginning of a more collaborative era for the sector.

“I hope you leave with a new connection, a solved problem, and a clearer vision of how we will grow together this year,” she said, urging participants to actively engage, build networks, and commit to making 2026 a defining year for collaboration in Ghana’s fintech landscape.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.