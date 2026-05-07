BoG backs cross-border fintech expansion to deepen African markets

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting cross-border fintech expansion to deepen Africa’s financial markets and advance regional economic integration.

The central bank said the approach would help improve financial connectivity, reduce transaction costs, and expand access to services across African economies.

Dr Johnson Pandit Asiama, Governor of the Bank of Ghana, said this during remarks at the 3i Africa Summit 2026 in Accra, which brought together policymakers, central bank governors, investors, and fintech innovators to discuss Africa’s digital finance agenda.

He said Ghana was positioning itself to facilitate seamless cross-border financial transactions, describing financial technology as a key driver of innovation, inclusion, and competitiveness.

“The next phase of digital finance must go beyond domestic gains and focus on enabling cross-border services that connect markets, support trade, and create value at scale,” he said.

Dr Asiama said the Bank of Ghana was implementing measures to promote innovation while maintaining financial stability and trust.

These include initiatives to support cross-border fintech activity, advance open banking, develop digital credit guidelines, and strengthen oversight of emerging technologies, including virtual assets.

Dr Asiama said cross-border fintech expansion could address structural constraints such as fragmented financial systems, high transaction costs, and limited access to financial services, while enhancing trade and improving access to capital for businesses, particularly Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

“Africa’s financial ecosystem must not only grow; it must mature. Firms with strong potential must have access to the partnerships, capital and infrastructure required to scale sustainably across borders,” he said.

The Governor called for closer collaboration among regulators, financial institutions, and technology firms to support coordinated cross-border integration.

He highlighted the need to improve data quality, strengthen digital identity systems, and reinforce Know-Your-Customer (KYC) frameworks to mitigate risks.

Weak authentication systems, he cautioned, could increase fraud risks, affect credit quality, and undermine confidence in digital finance platforms.

Dr Asiama also underscored the importance of clear regulatory processes, timely decision-making, and transparency to support fintech growth across jurisdictions.

He noted that although Africa had expanded financial access significantly through mobile money and branchless banking, the next phase should prioritise value creation and efficiency.

Dr Asiama said cross-border fintech solutions would be critical in unlocking opportunities in digital trade, supply chain finance, and embedded financial services.

“The question before us is whether Africa will simply adopt the next phase of finance, or help to shape it,” he said.

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