NSMQ 2026: See the schools battling in 27 One-Eighth stage contests

The 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) is entering another crucial phase as 81 schools prepare to compete in 27 One-Eighth Stage contests for a place in the quarter-finals.

The schools have reached this stage through different routes. Forty-nine qualified automatically after winning their preliminary contests, while five of the highest-scoring losing schools earned another opportunity to continue their campaigns.

They will be joined by 27 seeded schools, bringing the total number of schools competing in the One-Eighth Stage to 81.

With three schools featuring in each contest, the stage promises another round of intense academic battles as teams compete across science, mathematics and general knowledge for the chance to progress.

The One-Eighth Stage is scheduled to take place from Wednesday, August 26 to Friday, August 28, 2026, with nine contests expected to be held each day.

For the schools entering this stage, there is little room for error. The preliminary stage offered opportunities to find their feet, but the One-Eighth Stage raises the stakes considerably.

Some of the country’s most experienced NSMQ teams will be looking to maintain their momentum, while others will be hoping to pull off upsets and secure a place among the final 27 quarter-finalists.

Here are the schools that will compete across the 27 One-Eighth Stage contests:

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.