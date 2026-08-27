NSMQ 2026: PRESEC Legon keeps 9th title dream alive as Mfantsipim looms in quarter-finals

Audio By Carbonatix
PRESEC, Legon, have survived their first major test of the 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), powering past St. Louis SHS and Islamic SHS, Kumasi to keep their record-extending title hopes alive.
The eight-time champions seized control from the opening round, leading 23–17–8 before extending their advantage to 40 points in Round Two. PRESEC then turned up the heat in the Problem of the Day, picking up 8 of the available 10 points to reach 48 points.
St. Louis fought back in Round Four and had their own perfect moment, answering all True or False questions correctly to secure the Jupay Clean Sheet. But that could not derail PRESEC, who still stretched their lead to 58 points and eventually finished on 67 points.
St. Louis ended on 47 points, with Islamic SHS on 19 points.
Now comes the real test. The defending champions have already dispatched Wesley Girls and are waiting in the quarterfinals. Having won the competition in 2024 and 2025, Mfantsipim are chasing a historic third consecutive title and their fifth overall.
PRESEC, however, are hunting for number nine. With eight national titles already in the cabinet, the record champions will now face the school standing between them and another step towards history.
The 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz is produced by Primetime Limited and sponsored by the Ghana Education Service with support from Goil Plc, Prudential Life Insurance, Pepsodent, Trustur AI, Cowbell, Jupay Money Transfer, Lumevax, GTP, SpinCITI Laundromat, Didi Jollof, Bel Beverages, Accra College of Medicine and Coronation Insurance and Academic City University.
The Broadcast on JoyNews is sponsored by: VitaMilk, Entrance University of Health Sciences and Chartered Institute of Management Accountants.
BROADCAST PARTNERS
Frutelli, Excellence Publications and Stationery, Didi Shito, Nataraj, Virtual Security Africa, Lef Signature Limited, Sintex Tank, Door Master, New Crystal Hospital, Palm University College, Ayuda, Prospectus Ghana Limited, Family Health University, NASCO and Myst Water.
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