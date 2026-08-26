2026 U20 WWC: Esther Owusu joins Black Princesses squad in Poland

FK Apolonia forward Esther Owusu has joined the Black Princesses camp in Poland for the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup.

Owusu arrived in Poland on Tuesday, August 25, to link up with the squad as they continue their preparations for the global tournament.

The former Ampem Darkoa Ladies attacker joins the first batch of 17 players who left Ghana for Poland to acclimatise to the weather and continue pre-tournament camping.

The forward was part of the provisional squad for some of the qualifiers, including the fixture against Tunisia.

Owusu will be under the close watch of Charles Sampson, whose side is facing lots of injury concerns, with seven key players expected to miss the tournament, including skipper Linda Owusu Ansah.

Due to her late arrival, the attacker missed the friendly game against Sleza Wroclaw but is expected to be available for subsequent preparatory games.

Sampson is also waiting on a final decision for China-based Agnes Yeboah, who is awaiting her visa before travelling to Poland.

The Black Princesses will open their tournament campaign against Ecuador on September 6 before facing South Korea and France in their other group games.

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