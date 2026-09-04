2026 U20 WWC: GFA Prez Kurt Okraku visits Black Princesses in Poland ahead of opener against Ecuador on Sunday

CAF 2nd Vice President and President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, has visited the Black Princesses in Poland as they prepare for their opening game against Ecuador.

He assured them of the Association's continued support and backed them to make history by qualifying from the group stage for the first time.

"A few days ago, I was in a chat with the head coach and I promised that I was going to join him for what I think is the most important game for us, which is the first game.

"For me, the first game is the most important, because if we start well, chances are that we will do well. History tells us that this team has always been here.

"What I mean is, we've always been at this tournament for seven consecutive times. My inner faith is telling me that we have enough quality here to qualify from this group. I think so far, and by far, we have sacrificed a lot. You have been patient and gone through the troubles and the hassles. And you are here today.

"I believe that these sacrifices you have made, these investments you have made, will be repaid. Now, again, we are faced by three opponents — Ecuador, Korea Republic and France. These three nations, believe me, are no better than us.

"And I believe we have enough quality in this team to win games in this group and to make it to the second round of the competition. Each one of you wants to be part of that.

"That after seven attempts — this tournament is played every two years, so after 14 years, this is the 16th year now — this group made it out of the group to the knockout stage. And this must happen.

"I think the team is ready. I think the technical team have done a good job. The players have conducted themselves well. We will continue to support you to ensure you get the best to be able to compete at this level.

"A few of you were here but didn't make the squad and had to leave. This is that moment that you have to make them proud. This is that moment that you have to make them feel happy."

The President was in attendance at the training ground alongside Chief of Staff at the Ghana Football Association, Michael Osekre, and President of Dreams Football Club, Jiji Alifoe.

Ghana will open their campaign against Ecuador on September 6, 2026, before taking on Korea Republic and France in their other group fixtures.

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