2026 U20 WWC: Black Princesses beat Polish side in friendly game ahead of tournament

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana's U-20 women's football team picked up a big win in their first friendly game in Poland as part of their preparations for the World Cup.
The Black Princesses defeated Polish league side Ślęza Wrocław 4-0 in a preparatory test behind doors on Tuesday afternoon.
Jacqueline Ntoso opened the scoring for Charles Samspon's side after 35 minutes to give her side the lead at halftime.
After the recess, Priscilla Mensah got an opportunity to double the lead but fluffed her finish two minutes into the second half.
Twenty minutes later, the forward ensured she made amends with a close-range finish after receiving a pass from midfielder Ruth Amponsah.
Amponsah, after providing the second goal, turned scorer three minutes later to extend the Black Princesses' lead in the game.
Diana Amoako added her name to the scoresheet with a superb strike in the closing stages to wrap up the victory for Ghana, who continue to build confidence for the global tournament.
The game was a good test for the team, which continues its training in Poland towards its eighth successive appearance at the U-20 Women's World Cup.
The Black Princesses will open their tournament campaign against Ecuador on September 6 before facing South Korea and France in their other group games.
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