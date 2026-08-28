2026 U20 WWC: Black Princesses to face Mexico in pre-tournament friendly

Ghana's U-20 women's national team will face Mexico in an international friendly as part of their preparations for the upcoming FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup.

The game against Mexico will be the Black Princesses' second friendly since pitching camp in Poland ahead of the global showpiece.

The fixture is scheduled for Saturday, August 29.

Charles Sampson's side faced off against Sleza Wroclaw in their first preparatory game earlier this week, claiming a 4-0 victory.

Jacqueline Ntoso, Priscilla Mensah, Ruth Amponsah and Diana Amoako were the goalscorers in the fixture against the Polish side.

The Princesses, playing in their eighth consecutive tournament, are hoping to make it out of the group for the first time.

There are in Group C alongside Ecuador, South Korea and France, with their campaign schedule to begin on September 6.

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