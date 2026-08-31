2026 U20 WWC: Black Princesses final squad for tournament revealed

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Head Coach Charles Sampson has named his final 21-member squad for the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in Poland.
Defender Alexandra Tay, forward Jennifer Dawah and goalkeeper Najat Abdul Salam will be making yet another appearance with the Black Princesses at the U-20 Women's World Cup.
Precious Akanguwie and Ruth Agudu Sebbie complete the goalkeepers' list.
Precious Asante, Ruby Osei, Juliana Gyekyewaa, Salma Naazo, Police Ladies' Margaret Agyapomaa and Ampem Darkoa Ladies' Diana Amoako complete the defensive line.
Esther Asamoah Yiadom, Latifa Musah, Latifa Abesik, Sarah Nyarko and Ruth Amponsah will feature in midfield.
Ivy Osei Owusu, Jackline Ntoso, Priscilla Mensah, Angelema Akanyirige and Guangdong Women's forward Agnes Yeboah complete the list for the forwards.
Ghana will open their campaign against Ecuador on September 6, 2026, before taking on Korea Republic and France in the other group fixtures.
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