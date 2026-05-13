Top International Engineering responds to Agbodza over delays on Enchi–Elubo road project

Top International Engineering (GH) Limited has responded to concerns raised by the Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwame Governs Agbodza, over the slow pace of work on the Enchi–Elubo Road project, assuring government and the public of its commitment to completing the project.

In a statement, the company acknowledged the minister’s concerns and expressed appreciation for the continued oversight and engagement by the Ministry of Roads and Highways and the Ghana Highway Authority.

The response follows sharp criticism from Roads and Highways Minister Kwame Governs Agbodza during an inspection tour of the project on Tuesday, May 12.

The minister directed the contractor to appear before the Ghana Highway Authority within one week over delays and the slow pace of work on the 71.25-kilometre road corridor.

Speaking to the media after the inspection, Mr Agbodza expressed disappointment with the project's progress, revealing that only about 5% of the work had been completed since December 1, 2025.

According to him, government would have terminated the contract immediately if not for the substantial mobilisation payment already made to the contractor.

He disclosed that the contractor had already received an advance mobilisation payment of GH¢80.2 million, necessitating that government first engage the company through the appropriate contractual and administrative processes before considering any further action.

But in a statement on Wednesday, May 13, the company said, “As a responsible contractor committed to national development, the company appreciates the continued oversight, guidance, and engagement of the Ministry of Roads and Highways and the Ghana Highway Authority in ensuring the successful execution of this important infrastructure project.”

The company pledged its full cooperation with government authorities to address challenges surrounding the project and accelerate progress on site.

“Top International Engineering (GH) Limited wishes to assure the Government of Ghana, project stakeholders, and the general public of its full willingness to cooperate with the Minister and all relevant authorities to address concerns surrounding the project and to discuss practical measures aimed at accelerating progress on site,” it added.

The contractor described the Enchi–Elubo corridor as strategically important to economic activity, regional trade, and the movement of people and goods within the Western Region and neighbouring areas.

Management further stated that it remained committed to delivering quality work in line with contractual obligations and national expectations.

In defending its track record, the company pointed to its previous construction of the 56-kilometre Asankragwa–Enchi Highway in the Western North Region, which it said was completed more than 15 years ago and continues to serve the public without major quality concerns.

“This reflects our long-standing commitment to quality road infrastructure and our capacity to deliver durable projects in the region,” the statement noted.

The company also acknowledged government support through mobilisation arrangements and said it would continue to work closely with the Ministry, the Ghana Highway Authority, consultants, local authorities, and community stakeholders to improve operational efficiency and timelines.

Top International Engineering confirmed that it would honour the directive to appear before the Ghana Highway Authority to engage further on the project.

“The company will honour the directive to appear before the Ghana Highway Authority and looks forward to constructive engagements that will strengthen coordination and facilitate the successful completion of the project,” it stated.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.