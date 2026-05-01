Atarah Praise 2026 set for May 24 at Bayview Village

The management of Prophet Joseph Atarah Ministries has announced the 2026 edition of its annual gospel concert, Atarah Praise, scheduled for Sunday, May 24, 2026.

This year’s edition, under the theme “Dalet,” will take place at 4 pm at Bayview Village.

Patrons are expected to experience an atmosphere charged with powerful worship, prophetic ministration and spiritual renewal.

Against this backdrop, Prophet Joseph Atarah will team up with some of Ghana’s finest gospel ministers, including Piesie Esther, Kofi Owusu Peprah, Obaapa Christy and Sisi Baidoo.

Over the years, Atarah Praise has evolved into one of Ghana’s most impactful worship gatherings, attracting thousands of believers seeking a profound encounter through music, prayer and thanksgiving.

The 2026 edition is positioned as a divine platform for renewal, restoration and spiritual awakening.

Patrons are encouraged to arrive early to secure convenient seating and come with a heart of worship.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.