Nana Akomea files nomination for NPP First Vice Chairman race

Former Information Minister and former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Director of Communications, Nana Akomea, has filed his nomination to contest the position of First Vice Chairman in the party’s upcoming national executive elections.

Nana Akomea brings considerable political and communications experience to the contest, having held senior positions within the NPP and government.

He served as the Member of Parliament for Okaikwei South from 1997 to 2013 and later became Minister of Information under former President John Agyekum Kufuor.

He also served as the NPP’s Director of Communications and played a key role in the party’s communications team during its 2016 presidential campaign, when the party returned to power after eight years in opposition.

His entry into the race is expected to heighten competition for one of the NPP’s key national executive positions.

The First Vice Chairman supports the party’s national administration and organisational activities and plays a key role in coordinating its operations.

The NPP is preparing for its 2026 national executive elections, with 13 aspirants reportedly seeking the three vice-chairmanship positions.

The party has scheduled the vetting of aspirants for September 1, with the national executive elections expected to be held in October.

Nana Akomea’s decision to contest adds another experienced political figure to the race as the NPP prepares to elect its next national executive team.

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