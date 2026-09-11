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Nana Akomea projected to win NPP First Vice National Chairman race – APL

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  11 September 2026 9:35am
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Former Member of Parliament Nana Akomea is leading the race for the position of First Vice National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), according to a research report by APL.

The report projects Mr Akomea to win the position, placing him 21.5 percentage points ahead of his competitors as the party prepares for its internal elections.

The findings suggest that he currently enjoys a significant advantage among the delegates and stakeholders surveyed by the research organisation.

Mr Akomea has held several positions within the NPP and in public service. He previously served as a Member of Parliament and Minister of Manpower and Youth Employment, and was also Director-General of the State Transport Company.

He gained further prominence within the party as its Director of Communications in the period leading to the NPP’s victory in the 2016 general elections.

The APL projection adds to the growing contest for the party’s national executive positions, although it does not determine the eventual winner.

The First Vice National Chairman will ultimately be elected by accredited NPP delegates, whose votes will decide the outcome of the race.

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