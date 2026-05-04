African Armwrestling Championship 2026: Florence Boakye Mensah wins gold, silver at Borteyman; books African Games spot

Ghana’s Florence Boakye Mensah delivered an impressive performance at the 2026 African and Para Armwrestling Championship, held at the Borteyman Sports Complex, clinching gold and silver medals in the Women’s 80kg+ Masters category.

Her strong showing also secures qualification for the 2027 African Games in Cairo.

Mensah, who won gold at the previous edition in Abuja, once again underlined her consistency on the continental stage with another podium finish.

She will represent Ghana at the African Games alongside compatriot Afia Kumah and Nigeria’s Sandra Ndukwu.

Speaking after the competition, Mensah admitted she was surprised to come up against long-time rival Ndukwu in her category, describing the clash as one of her toughest.

“I was surprised seeing Sandra back in my category. Several times before, I didn’t meet her, and facing her was very difficult, but my hard work paid off,” she said.

Despite missing out on a clean sweep this time, Mensah expressed satisfaction with her performance, highlighting the high level of competition and intensity of the bouts.

Looking ahead to Cairo 2027, the Ghanaian remains determined to reclaim top spot.

“I will work hard to win for Ghana as usual,” she added.

Her qualification further strengthens Ghana’s growing presence in armwrestling, with the host nation continuing to demonstrate depth and quality. The rivalry with Nigeria is expected to be one of the standout storylines heading into the African Games.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.