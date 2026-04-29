DJ Bridash meets Ghana High Commissioner in UK, set for London performance with E.L

Ghanaian DJ and media personality DJ Bridash is making notable strides on the international scene as he combines music and cultural engagement during a visit to the United Kingdom.

While in London, he paid a courtesy call on Ghana’s High Commissioner to the UK, Sabah Zita Benson, in a meeting that also included award-winning rapper E.L. The engagement highlighted the role of Ghanaian creatives in strengthening cultural ties with the diaspora and projecting the country’s image on the global stage.

Discussions during the meeting focused on the growing influence of Ghanaian music abroad and how the creative industry continues to serve as a channel for cultural diplomacy and international representation.

The visit comes ahead of a live performance in London where DJ Bridash will join E.L on stage. The event is scheduled for May 2 at The Camden Assembly, a popular venue known for hosting diverse international acts.

The show is expected to deliver a mix of Afrobeats, hip hop and contemporary African sounds. DJ Bridash will provide supporting sets throughout the night, bringing his signature energy to complement E.L’s performance.

E.L, regarded as one of Ghana’s leading rap and Afrobeats artistes, is expected to perform a catalogue of his well-known songs, offering fans in London a lively and engaging experience.

The event is anticipated to attract members of the Ghanaian diaspora as well as a wider international audience, reflecting the increasing global appeal of Ghana’s music industry.

Beyond the performance, the engagement between the artistes and the High Commissioner points to the expanding intersection of entertainment and diplomacy, with Ghanaian creatives playing a growing role in cultural exchange across borders.

The London appearance adds to ongoing efforts by Ghanaian artistes and media personalities to build international audiences and strengthen connections with communities abroad.

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