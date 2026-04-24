Economic diplomacy is my top KPI – Zita Benson defends aggressive push to attract UK capital

Ghana’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Sabah Zita Benson

Ghana’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Sabah Zita Benson, has defended her strong push to attract capital from the UK, insisting that economic diplomacy remains the top priority of her mandate.

Speaking on PM Express Business Edition with host George Wiafe on Thursday, she said her performance is being measured primarily on her ability to deliver investment into Ghana.

“It’s been great since I took over. When we were leaving for our duty posts, we were given matching KPI orders. And number one on the KPI is economic diplomacy. So I’ve been pursuing economic diplomacy relentlessly,” she said.

Her comments come at a time when global capital flows are tightening, and countries are increasingly focused on domestic priorities, especially following shifts in UK aid and investment strategies.

Despite these challenges, she maintained that her approach has been proactive and hands-on, particularly in engaging Ghanaian businesses operating in the UK.

“On the personal level, I visit the Ghanaian businesses to interact with them,” she noted.

She explained that these engagements aim to identify real bottlenecks that limit trade and investment flows between the two countries.

“We have a trade partnership agreement between Ghana and the UK, so when I go to these businesses, I ask them how they get their imports into the UK and the difficulties they face,” she added.

According to her, one of the key barriers emerging from these interactions is related to certification and standards.

“I found out that most of the difficulties they face have to do with certification. The certification and standardisation of our FDA certificate is the European one, which is very high, but we have to find a way for the UK to accept that,” she said.

She insists that resolving these technical barriers is critical to unlocking greater trade volumes and attracting more UK capital into Ghana.

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