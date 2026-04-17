Edmond Boateng calls for strategic economic diplomacy to elevate Ghana’s global investment

The Honorary Consul of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg to Ghana and Secretary of the Honorary Consular Corps of Ghana, Edmond Boateng, has called for a more structured and results-driven approach to economic diplomacy as a catalyst for Ghana’s global investment positioning.

Addressing stakeholders at a high-level engagement with key actors within Luxembourg’s financial ecosystem, Mr Boateng stated that Ghana must intentionally align its diplomatic engagements with economic priorities, ensuring that international relations translate into tangible outcomes such as increased investment inflows, expanded trade finance access, and deeper institutional partnerships.

He highlighted Ghana’s strong fundamentals, including political stability, institutional credibility, and a dynamic private sector, as key factors that position the country as a natural gateway to West Africa.

However, he stressed that these advantages must be strategically leveraged through coordinated engagement with global financial centres, development institutions, and private capital markets.

According to him, economic diplomacy must increasingly serve as a bridge between governments and businesses, facilitating access to capital, enabling cross-border partnerships, and creating credible platforms for investment.

He further called for stronger alignment between government policy, private sector initiatives, and diplomatic missions abroad to ensure a cohesive and impactful national economic strategy.

Mr Boateng also noted that Ghana must confidently project itself as a value-adding partner in the global economy, offering innovation, human capital, and access to a growing regional market.

This shift, he explained, is essential in redefining Africa’s engagement with international partners and securing mutually beneficial outcomes.

In attendance were the Deputy Head of Mission at the Ghana Embassy in Brussels, Belgium, Dr. Innocent Badasu; the Honorary Consul of Luxembourg to Tunisia, Mr. Yeboah Kyeremeh; Trade Attaché, at the Ghana Mission in Brussels, Mr. Kwaku Boahen; Head of Information and Public Affairs at the Permanent Mission of Ghana to the European Union, as well as a cross section of business executives and stakeholders from the financial and investment community.

Mr Boateng reaffirmed the commitment of the Honorary Consular Corps to advancing this agenda by leveraging its global networks to promote Ghana’s economic interests, strengthen international cooperation, and facilitate strategic partnerships.

As global investors continue to seek stable and high-potential markets, Ghana’s focus on structured economic diplomacy is expected to further enhance its standing as a competitive and attractive investment destination on the African continent.

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