Ghana owes £5m in unpaid stipends to PhD students in UK – High Commissioner reveals

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Sabah Zita Benson, has revealed that government owes about £5 million in unpaid stipends and tuition to Ghanaian PhD students in the UK.
Speaking on PM Express Business Edition on Joy News on Thursday, she said the debt involves students who have already completed their studies but continue to demand payment under the terms of their award letters.
“We have people who have completed their course, maybe in 2023, but they claim that the award letter promised to give them stipends, and so the government owes them stipends, when they were supposed to have completed in 2023, but they’re still here in the UK asking for stipends,” she said.
She disclosed that the situation is particularly pronounced among PhD candidates, whose total claims now run into millions.
“In fact, the PhD cohort, we owe them about £5 million, which includes tuition and stipends,” she stated.
The High Commissioner pointed to recent tensions, including threats of protest by some of the affected students.
“If you look at the leadership of the PhD students, at least the ones I met, when they threatened to protest last week, 17th April. They have completed the PhD, the leadership that I met, the President, my own good friend, Pansa, he’s completed and defended his thesis,” she said.
According to her, several of the students have already moved on with their professional lives, even as they continue to pursue the outstanding payments.
“His colleagues have completed, but they are waiting for stipends. And some of them have already started working. They are already teaching in universities here, but they are waiting for taxpayers' money to offset their stipends for them,” she added.
She argued that the situation underscores the need for stricter enforcement of scholarship rules, particularly for beneficiaries who remain abroad after completing their studies.
“That is why I believe Article, Section 31 of the new scholarships act is good because for situations like that, if you decide to stay here and teach, then you have to refund the money that we’ve spent on you,” she stated.
Latest Stories
-
Interior Minister shows compassion to two foster homes in Kumasi
7 minutes
-
Keta NADMO empowers women on disaster preparedness
11 minutes
-
South Africa’s Xenophobia is a gun pointed inward
14 minutes
-
TWMA disburses GH¢ 91k to persons with disabilities
15 minutes
-
Rapist who infected men and boys with HIV in UK jailed
47 minutes
-
More than 500 people killed in Tanzania election violence, inquiry finds
57 minutes
-
South African police chief suspended over $20m health contract
1 hour
-
One person killed and 5 hurt in Louisiana shopping centre shooting
1 hour
-
Warner Bros shareholders approve Paramount’s $111bn takeover
1 hour
-
You can’t stay, work and still claim stipends – High Commissioner Benson fires at Ghanaian Scholars in UK
2 hours
-
Ghana owes £5m in unpaid stipends to PhD students in UK – High Commissioner reveals
2 hours
-
Economic diplomacy is my top KPI – Zita Benson defends aggressive push to attract UK capital
2 hours
-
Meta says it will cut 8,000 jobs as AI spending soars
3 hours
-
US soldier charged after winning $400,000 betting on removal of Maduro
3 hours
-
Two trains collide head-on in Denmark, leaving five critically hurt
5 hours