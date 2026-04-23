Ghana eyes bigger share of UK market under tariff-free deal, says Zita Benson

Ghana’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Sabah Zita Benson

Ghana’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Sabah Zita Benson, says efforts are underway to deepen trade ties and ensure Ghana fully benefits from its agreement with the UK.

Speaking on Joy News’ PM Express Business Edition on Thursday, she indicated that Ghana is working to maximise opportunities under its Trade Partnership Agreement with the United Kingdom.

“We are able to bring in some stuff, not all stuff, non-traditional exports. So we’ve been working on that with the UK side to see how we can fine-tune it, because the trade partnership agreement gives us the opportunity to export from Ghana into the UK, tax-free and tariff-free.”

She stressed the need to correct the trade imbalance between the two countries, noting that while the UK continues to export to Ghana, more must be done to boost Ghanaian exports.

“So we are looking at a balance of trade where the UK already exports to Ghana. But how can Ghana also leverage and increase our exports because President Mahama’s vision is that he wants to increase exports.”

According to her, ongoing engagements are focused on strengthening Ghana’s export capacity and positioning local businesses to take advantage of the agreement.

“So we are looking at that balance of trade and encouraging more exports from Ghana into the UK.”

She expressed optimism that, once the necessary adjustments are made, Ghanaian exporters will be better positioned to benefit from the agreement.

“So once we get that done, I believe that people will be able to take full advantage of the TPA that we have with the UK.”

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.