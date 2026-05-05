Nollywood actress Funke Akindele stranded over Air Peace delay in London

Funke Akindele-Bello | Image: Instagram/funkejenifaakindele

Nollywood filmmaker and actress, Funke Akindele, has criticised Air Peace airline after being stranded with several others at the London Gatwick Airport.

She made this known in a series of posts via her official X handle on Friday.

According to Akindele, passengers have been stranded at the airport since 6:30 am, with no proper communication from the airline.

She writes: “Air Peace, this is unacceptable. Passengers (including elderly people) have been stranded at London Gatwick Airport since 6:30 AM with no proper communication.

“After hours of delay, we were told there was a bird strike and promised a hotel. Hours later, people are still sitting at baggage claim hungry, exhausted and without their bags.

“Elderly passengers are struggling. Families are tired. No clear updates. No support. Release passengers’ luggage immediately and provide the hotel you promised. Do something NOW @flyairpeace.”

Responding to the post, Air Peace clarified: “Dear Funke @funkeakindele, we sincerely empathise with you over this experience and all inconveniences this has caused to your travel plans.

“Such actions are never intentional as we prioritise safety and operational efficiency, and while we strive for on-time departures, certain factors beyond our control can sometimes cause delays.

“Rest assured, our team are working at the moment to provide all affected passengers with adequate assistance. Please bear with us during this time.”

In another post, less than an hour later, the actress lamented, “Air Peace, what is going on? Since 7 AM at London Gatwick Airport, and it’s almost 4 PM, no bags, no hotel, no proper updates. Passengers are stranded. People are tired and hungry.

“Release the luggage and take care of your passengers NOW.”

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.