Lawra Assembly targets leaks, dark roads and revenue gaps in new push

Municipal Chief Executive, Cecilia Soyelle Nuratu

The Lawra Municipal Assembly has announced a series of measures to address infrastructure challenges, improve security and boost internally generated revenue across the municipality.

The decisions were taken at the Executive Committee meeting held on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, and presented by the Municipal Chief Executive, Cecilia Soyelle Nuratu, during the first ordinary meeting of the Assembly’s third session.

Top among the concerns was the deteriorating roof of the District Police Headquarters. The Assembly described the situation as urgent and said repair works would be undertaken to prevent further damage.

The Assembly also announced plans to improve street lighting along the Nandom Road stretch. This includes the re-award of an electrification contract covering the Municipal Fire Station, Lawra NTC and parts of the Nandom Road to enhance visibility and security, especially for students and residents who commute at night.

In the agricultural sector, the Assembly is pushing ahead with plans to establish an agricultural learning centre to provide practical training for farmers and help improve crop yields.

To improve revenue mobilisation, the Assembly says it will intensify efforts to clamp down on businesses operating without permits. A Revenue Task Force has been directed to inspect business premises and ensure operators comply with registration and payment requirements before commencing operations.

Presenting revenue figures to the Assembly, Madam Nuratu expressed concern about the level of collections recorded so far.

According to her, the Lawra Urban Council recorded no revenue during the period under review, while the Babile Zonal Council collected GH¢8,987. The Eremon Zonal Council generated GH¢750, and the Zambo Area Council mobilised GH¢583.

The Revenue Task Force collected GH¢23,435, while the Treasury mobilised GH¢75,940.

The Assembly projected an internally generated fund target of GH¢350,000 for the year, but has so far mobilised just over 31 per cent of the target.

Madam Nuratu urged urban and zonal councils to improve their performance.

“The conveners are hereby reminded to step up their game to improve collections from their respective areas,” she said.

She also disclosed that the Assembly has received the fourth quarter 2025 release of the District Assemblies Common Fund, with several development projects nearing completion.

According to her, two boreholes fitted with a water tower and 250-litre tanks at the Assembly Block and the Lawra Urban Clinic are about 90 per cent complete.

She said 19 new boreholes with hand pumps have been completed in communities, including Bagre Zambo, Kokore, Tangzu, Lesa, Bazin, Brifohmaaliba, Bo Eremon, Yegetuuri, Dazuugri and Metorguori Tonga. Another 19 existing boreholes have also been rehabilitated and restored to use.

A three-unit classroom block at Eremon Naayiribo is 80 per cent complete, while work on a two-unit kindergarten block with ancillary facilities at Bifobaltan stands at 40 per cent completion.

The rehabilitation of the Finance Officer’s bungalow is almost complete. Work is also ongoing on the offices of the Municipal Chief Executive, the Coordinating Director, the Presiding Member and the MCE’s residence.

A three-unit vocational school block at Bo is also undergoing rehabilitation.

Madam Nuratu assured the Assembly that contractors handling the projects would be closely monitored to ensure timely completion and adherence to standards.

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